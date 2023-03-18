Who signed, who’s going, who’s still on market

The Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023, experiencing both additions and subtractions. So for convenience, we’re tracking all the signings and departures in one place.

The new league year kicked off Wednesday, allowing signings and trades to become official.

The Lions, under the leadership of general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, have been aggressive right from the start of free agency, attacking the defensive line and secondary, and making a surprise move at running back. They still have spots to fill at receiver and backup quarterback, and depth to address.

And the Lions have seen four players depart from last season’s 9-8 team.

We’re keeping track of every move involving new Lions signings and their unrestricted free agents, and will update this page when news breaks.

Who is signing with Lions

• Re-signed DT Isaiah Buggs: 2 years, $6 million

• Re-signed RB Craig Reynolds: 1-year, $1.1 million

• Re-signed LB Alex Anzalone: 3 years, $18.7 million

• Re-signed OT Matt Nelson: 1-year, $1.3 million

• Re-signed CB/S Will Harris: 1-year, $2.5 million

• Re-signed DE/DT John Cominsky: 2 years, $9.5 million

• Signed Steelers CB Cam Sutton: 3 years, $33 million

• Signed 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley: 1-year, $6 million

• Signed Bears RB David Montgomery: 3 years, $18 million

• Signed Broncos G Graham Glasgow: 1-year, $4.5 million

Lions unrestricted free agents on new teams

• RB Jamaal Williams to New Orleans Saints: 3 years, $12 million

• S DeShon Elliott to Miami Dolphins: 1-year, $1.8 million

• C/G Evan Brown to Seattle Seahawks: 1-year, $2.3 million

• LB Chris Board to New England Patriots: 2 years, $6.7 million

Lions unrestricted free agents unsigned

• WR DJ Chark

• RB Justin Jackson

• QB Nate Sudfeld

• G Tommy Kraemer

• DE Austin Bryant

• LB Josh Woods

• CB Bobby Price

• CB Amani Oruwariye

• CB Mike Hughes

• S C.J. Moore

