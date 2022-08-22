Who should go after Jonathan Taylor in drafts?

This NFL offseason has been a whirlwind and the draft followed suit. Now, we’re in the time of training camp news and roster rumors, of depth chart deciphering and preseason game recaps — and our fantasy football rankings are here to help you sift through it all.

Jonathan Taylor looks set to be the No. 1 overall pick of 2022, but for the first time in a long while, there are a ton of question marks behind him. In fact, while all our analysts agree on Taylor at No. 1, there is little consensus for who should go after him!

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Of course, that could all change in the coming days, but there’s no denying that at this stage in the preseason, we have a lot more questions than answers.

Who deserves to be in the first round of fantasy football drafts?

Which of the elite running backs — Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook — deserves to follow Taylor with the second pick?

Or, are you thinking Cooper Kupp — coming off an amazing season and Super Bowl victory — deserves the No. 2 slot, especially with Davante Adams on a new team? Or has Justin Jefferson supplanted Kupp as the cream of the wide receiver crop?

Should Cooper Kupp be the No. 2 pick in fantasy football drafts? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Does D’Andre Swift deserve to be considered in Round 1 of drafts? Should 2022 be the year that receivers rule the first round after Taylor? How about a tight end?

The questions will be plenty, but don’t worry: Matt Harmon, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens will provide quality fantasy draft analysis to help you make the best decisions.

The first round of fantasy drafts will look incredibly different this season in comparison to previous years, but our analysts’ rankings can help you make the best decision when you’re on the clock. Check them out below and be sure to bookmark them as you ramp up your draft prep for the season.

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros