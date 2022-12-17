Who Replaces Elon Musk if He Drops Another Notch on the Rich List

Elon Musk’s wealth has taken a beating lately, making him only the world’s second-richest person. More declines could place him in third in a shift that would highlight how vast wealth can be found in unexpected places.

Right now, the title of World’s Most Extremely Rich Person belongs to



LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton



(ticker: MC. France) CEO Bernard Arnault. The luxury-goods CEO has a net worth of about $187 billion, according to Forbes, while Musk’s net worth sits at about $177 billion, according to Barron’s calculations.