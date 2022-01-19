Who needs AirPods? Get EarFun’s Air Pro 2 earbuds for 40% off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Even when they’re on sale (which is pretty much all the time these days), it’s hard to justify spending almost $200 for Apple’s AirPods Pro. I mean, I like the product, but I wouldn’t be able to sleep knowing I could have gotten something nearly as good for one-fourth the cost.
Here’s that something: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the EarFun Air Pro 2 drops to $48 when you clip the on-page $20-off coupon and then apply promo code EARFUNYH at checkout. Regular price: $80.
$48 with coupon and code
Surely the Air Pro 2 must make some compromises to sell for so much less than AirPods Pro, right? Honestly, not really. For starters, the former includes the highly desirable active noise-canceling (ANC) capability, same as the latter.
Granted, in my testing the feature wasn’t quite on par with Apple’s industry-leading ANC, but it definitely helps drown out unwanted ambience: Airplane engines, neighborhood lawnmowers and so on. There’s also a transparency mode for in-person conversations and safer outdoor activity.
EarFun’s earbuds offer in-ear detection and touch controls as well. I found the fit to be snug and comfortable, thanks in no small part to the six pairs of silicone tips included in the box. It may take some experimentation to find the pair that works best for you, but it’s worth the effort.
Battery life is more than respectable: Up to seven hours on a charge (though EarFun doesn’t mention if this is with ANC on or off). And unlike the original Air Pro, the Pro 2 supports both USB-C and wireless Qi charging.
At $80 these would be easy to recommend. At $48 they’re a steal.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
-
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
-
Hisense 55-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $450 (was $730), amazon.com
-
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
-
Hisense 43-inch Class R6090G Roku 4K Smart TV, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
-
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
-
Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $370 (was $470), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
-
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
-
Beats Studio3, $209 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds, $107 (was $170), amazon.com
-
iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
-
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $159), amazon.com
-
Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $259 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $510 (was $649), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone, $600 (was $700), amazon.com
-
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
-
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs, $25 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
-
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $170 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com
-
Echo 4th Gen, $75 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Hathaspace SmartAir Purifier, $230 (was $300), amazon.com
-
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 (was $400), amazon.com
-
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, $15 (was $24), amazon.com
Video game deals:
-
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $70 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
-
The Medium for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $18 (was $60), amazon.com
-
NBA 2K22 – PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
-
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $320 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
-
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
-
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $320), amazon.com
-
Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick Vacuum, $230 (was $300), amazon.com
-
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $108 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
-
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete, $140 (was $180), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
-
Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, $24 (was $64.50), amazon.com
-
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $33 (was $90), amazon.com
-
Sperry Women’s Saltwater Snow Boot, $68 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Omoone Women’s Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
-
Grecerelle Women’s Solid Color Chunky Button Pullover Sweater, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean, $18 (was $36), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
-
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
-
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer with Fat Reducer, $249 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
-
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Nuwave Brio 14 Quart Large Capacity 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven, $120 (was $200), amazon.com
-
nutribullet Personal Blender, $42 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
-
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
-
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies 5-pack, $10 (was $12), amazon.com
-
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $42.50 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 with on-page coupon (was $27), amazon.com
-
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
-
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $41 with on-page coupon (was $68), amazon.com
-
HOOMQING Bed Pillows 2 Pack, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
-
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
-
Columbia Cooling Soft Comfort 3-piece Bedding Set, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
-
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
-
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
-
Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush with Plastic Tips for Sensitive Dogs and Cats, $13 with code 15G91LDR (was $24), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
-
Germ-X Hand Sanitizer 4-pack, $22 (was $40), amazon.com
-
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $42.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
-
Akgk KN95 Face Masks, 50 pieces, $59 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
-
GE Digital Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
-
Yotu 50/30 Pcs Kn95 Face Mask, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.