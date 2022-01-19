Who needs AirPods? Get EarFun’s Air Pro 2 earbuds for 40% off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With a design and feature set that rivals much pricier ‘buds, the EarFun Air Pro 2 offers unbeatable value. Plus, who doesn’t want their ears to have fun? (Photo: EarFun)

Even when they’re on sale (which is pretty much all the time these days), it’s hard to justify spending almost $200 for Apple’s AirPods Pro. I mean, I like the product, but I wouldn’t be able to sleep knowing I could have gotten something nearly as good for one-fourth the cost.

Here’s that something: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the EarFun Air Pro 2 drops to $48 when you clip the on-page $20-off coupon and then apply promo code EARFUNYH at checkout. Regular price: $80.

$48 with coupon and code

Surely the Air Pro 2 must make some compromises to sell for so much less than AirPods Pro, right? Honestly, not really. For starters, the former includes the highly desirable active noise-canceling (ANC) capability, same as the latter.

Granted, in my testing the feature wasn’t quite on par with Apple’s industry-leading ANC, but it definitely helps drown out unwanted ambience: Airplane engines, neighborhood lawnmowers and so on. There’s also a transparency mode for in-person conversations and safer outdoor activity.

EarFun’s earbuds offer in-ear detection and touch controls as well. I found the fit to be snug and comfortable, thanks in no small part to the six pairs of silicone tips included in the box. It may take some experimentation to find the pair that works best for you, but it’s worth the effort.

Battery life is more than respectable: Up to seven hours on a charge (though EarFun doesn’t mention if this is with ANC on or off). And unlike the original Air Pro, the Pro 2 supports both USB-C and wireless Qi charging.

At $80 these would be easy to recommend. At $48 they’re a steal.

