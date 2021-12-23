Who knew you could get the incredibly popular Amazon Fire 7 for just $50?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Endless entertainment in your hands, for less than dinner for two. (Photo: Amazon)

The weather is perfect for a nice hike followed by some outdoor reading under a tree with a thermos of hot tea. Hard copy books are heavy and bulky, so you’ll want a tablet that can provide endless reading material and slip inside any bag without adding weight.

Enter Amazon’s top-rated Fire 7, the ultra-lightweight (just over 10 ounces) tablet with a flawless five-star rating from more than 148,000 reviewers — and a price that would make you do a spit take of that tea. Fifty dollars, folks. How exciting is that? Sure you could spend a fortune on a tablet, but there’s no need to.

$35 $50 at Amazon

You’ll get free shipping whether or not you have Amazon Prime (everyone enjoys that benefit on orders of $25 or more). But the Prime bandwagon brings many more benefits. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

While, alas, it’s too late to get this baby by Christmas, we all have one or two people we wont’ see till a few days later—score one of these for them. Alternately: Think of this as the opening salvo in your post-holiday-sales campaign.

A joy to behold

The Fire 7 has a seven-inch display with impressive color accuracy and great viewing angles compared to previous models. There’s plenty of on-board storage (16GB) and you can expand it exponentially via microSD card if you want. For long leisurely days, you can count on seven hours of battery life per charge.

“I really like the size as it is easy to handle and read,” said a delighted five-star reviewer. “…I use it mostly to read books but it has many more uses. I purchased a case with it and like the fact that it goes to sleep when I close the cover…I would recommend this tablet!”

Curling up with a good book just got even better. (Photo: Amazon)

Watch, listen, chat

The Fire 7 is not just for reading, though. With two-megapixel front and rear-facing cameras it’s ideal for video chatting and selfies. You can also enjoy videos, shows, movies and more.

This device comes with every Amazon service built-in, including Prime Video, Audible, Amazon Music and Kindle providing access to endless movies, TV shows, songs, books and games. It even includes Alexa for hands-free navigation and quick voice searching.

“…Love the coloring,” said a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Crystal clear…The touch screen is great. Using the keypad is simple…”

The Fire 7 comes in four great colors: Plum, Twilight Blue and classic Black, so you can grab one for everyone in the house and not mix them up. Shoppers are in love with the compact lightweight design. Some even compare the Fire 7 to Apple’s expensive take on the tablet: “As good as an iPad, just smaller,” said a five-star reviewer. At just $35 — 15 bucks off its usual price, and a sliver of the price of the iPad — this endorsement is, as the kids say…fire.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

