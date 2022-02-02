Who knew you could get a 120-inch projector screen for just $23 at Amazon?

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Immerse yourself with this jumbo P-Jing Projector Screen for just $21. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a front row seat on game day? Miss getting lost in a film at the theater? Create such immersive experiences at home. A projector is an amazing alternative to a traditional TV thanks to its super-sized picture. Even the biggest flatscreen on the market tops out at about 85 to 88 inches, and such an upgrade would cost you thousands of dollars.

But you can start watching TV and movies at a whopping 120 inches with this projector screen — and for just $23 at Amazon. That’s a big deal.

Here’s the lowdown:

A massive viewing experience for a small price

This $23 P-Jing Projector Screen is ideal to pair with just about any digital projector. Its shape can accommodate movies and TV shows at a number of 16:9 resolutions, including standard HD at 720p and all the way up to 4K Ultra HD at 2160p. It also rolls up, so you don’t have to worry about creases or wrinkles. It’s a big step up from projecting videos on a wall or white bed sheet!

“This is a great screen for the price,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “Much better than a white sheet or bare wall. It is wrinkle free and is made of some elastic material.The material is strong, sturdy, and lightweight. Excellent product. Easy setup and takedown for indoors and outdoor watching. Perfect for family movie night! Love it!”

This 120-inch projector screen is only $23! (Photo: Amazon)

Sharp and smooth

Meanwhile, the P-Jing Projector Screen is made from natural polyester fabric to bring out the sharp detail, vivid colors and smooth motion from your home digital projector. It’s also easy to set up, thanks to its built-in 12 metal finished grommets that help fashion it to a wall. It even comes with hooks and cuttable rope for mounting.

Story continues

“Very pleased with my projector screen,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “It really improves picture quality. Colors are much brighter compared to a wall. Very easy to set up and all parts (hangers) are included. Compared to other screens, this one is a great value.”

Bottom line

At just $23, this P-Jing Projector Screen is portable and is perfect for indoor use during the winter and the great outdoors during the summer. Once you have your digital projector and projector screen, all you need is a bowl full of your favorite popcorn. And come summer, we know you’ll put it to great use…

“…There is nothing better than floating in a pool in an Arizona evening watching a movie on a 120-inch screen, the screen works so well your able to start the movie at dusk,” added another five-star reviewer.

