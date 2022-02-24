Who is the favorite after the All-Star break?

NBA Finals odds: Where do Warriors stand after All-Star break? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first half of the NBA season, a disappointing dunk contest and an exhilarating All-Star Game are in the rearview. Now, it’s time for the home stretch.

The NBA regular season ends in six-and-a-half weeks, and playoff seeding is still entirely up for grabs. With the addition of the play-in tournament, there’s added importance for teams in the playoff mix, as well as teams sitting at the bottom of the standings that still have a fighting chance at the postseason.

While more teams have been added to the playoff picture, some teams have emerged as clear Finals favorites. A handful of teams also have a chance to craft a new identity over the final 20-plus regular season contests after a chaotic deadline and assert themselves into the championship conversation.

Before games resume on Thursday, let’s examine where every team stands in the NBA championship odds:

What are the Golden State Warriors’ odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals?

The Warriors are among the teams to beat in the eyes of oddsmakers. They are tied for the best odds to win this year’s Finals at +450, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Which team has the best odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals?

The top two teams in the West have the top two odds to win the title this year. The Suns and Warriors are tied with the best odds at +450.

Next on the list are two teams that met in the playoffs last season. The defending-champion Bucks and new-look Nets both have +600 odds to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season.

The Sixers round out the top five with their +800 line.

Which team has the worst odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals?

There are a bunch of longshots to win the title, but four teams stand at least likely.

The Pistons, Rockets, Thunder and Magic share +200000 odds to come out on top. The Pistons and Magic are each more than 15 games out of the play-in picture, while the Thunder and Rockets are both within 10 games of the 10th-seeded Trail Blazers.

Full 2022 NBA Finals odds

Here is where all 30 teams’ title odds stand following the All-Star break:

Golden State Warriors: +450

Phoenix Suns: +450

Brooklyn Nets: +600

Milwaukee Bucks: +600

Philadelphia 76ers: +800

Miami Heat: +1,000

Boston Celtics: +1600

Utah Jazz: +1600

Memphis Grizzlies: +2500

Denver Nuggets: +2800

Los Angeles Lakers: +2800

Chicago Bulls: +3300

Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000

Dallas Mavericks: +4000

Atlanta Hawks: +8000

Toronto Raptors: +8000

Los Angeles Clippers: +8000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +15000

Charlotte Hornets: +20000

New York Knicks: +25000

New Orleans Pelicans: +50000

Portland Trail Blazers: +50000

Washington Wizards: +50000

Indiana Pacers: +100000

Sacramento Kings: +100000

San Antonio Spurs: +100000

Detroit Pistons: +200000

Houston Rockets: +200000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +200000

Orlando Magic: +200000

