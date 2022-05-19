Who is LeBron James’ favorite young player in the NBA?

Not only is LeBron James still a great basketball player, but he has a reputation for having a very high basketball IQ and having a book, so to speak, on many opposing players throughout the NBA.

It has been said that he even knows many plays that opposing teams run, and that he’ll call out such plays during games when his opponent is about to run them.

James’ encyclopedic knowledge of roundball and his candid nature make him a great interview.

Recently, he decided to do a Q&A with fans on Twitter, and one of the questions he was asked was who his favorite young player in the league is.

Doncic has certainly earned many fans with the way he has played lately. He was dominant in the Western Conference semifinals, averaging 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in the Dallas Mavericks’ stunning upset of the Phoenix Suns.

