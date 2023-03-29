Who is leaving, returning for 2024?

The Indiana Hoosiers know they are losing Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp from a team that finished 23-12 and tied for second in the Big Ten and won one NCAA tournament game in 2022-23.

The Hoosiers’ recruiting class, as of the end of the season, includes point guard Gabe Cupps and shooting guard Jakai Newton. Of course, the transfer portal promises to bring roster changes everywhere, but here are the potential returning scholarship players.

No. 0 Xavier Johnson: The 6-3 super senior started the season as the point guard but suffered a season-ending foot injury 11 games in. He must apply for a medical waiver from the NCAA if he wants to return.

No. 1 Jalen Hood-Schifino: The 6-6 freshman became the point guard after Johnson’s injury and went on to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He’s projected as a mid-first-round 2023 NBA draft pick, so the odds of him returning are slim.

Insider:IU enters transfer portal with intriguing possibilities

No. 3 Anthony Leal: The 6-5 junior and 2020 IndyStar Mr. Basketball has played little. If he becomes a reliable 3-point shooter, he would have a chance to see more action.

No. 5 Malik Reneau: The 6-9 freshman was a regular front-court presence off the bench, averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. With Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson leaving, he has a chance to be an impact player.

No. 10 Kaleb Banks: The 6-7 freshman didn’t play a lot, but should get opportunities with the Hoosiers’ front-court losses.

No. 11 C.J. Gunn: The 6-6 freshman played little. If Johnson and Hood-Schifino are both gone, he could get an opportunity.

Insider:Trayce Jackson-Davis’ last hope is his greatest one — that IU was better for his being here

No. 22 Jordan Geronimo: The 6-6 junior started some and was a key bench player for a while, but his playing time dwindled late in the season.

No. 32 Trey Galloway: The 6-4 junior started most of the season and figures to be prominent on the court and in the locker room next season. He averaged 6.6 points and made 44.4% of his 3-pointers, though he didn’t shoot many.

Story continues

No. 51 Logan Duncomb: The 6-10 sophomore was lost for the season to injury, but he didn’t play a lot before that. He has entered the transfer portal.

No. 53 Tamar Bates: The 6-5 sophomore was the shooting punch off the bench. He averaged 6.3 points and shot 38.9% on 3-pointers, but struggled in the NCAA tournament, shooting a combined 0-for-13. He has entered the transfer portal.

Indiana basketball in transfer portal

Payton Sparks from Winchester, Indiana, played two seasons at Ball State. He’s 6-9 and left-handed.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball players who have entered the transfer portal