Who is Joe Tacopina, Donald Trump’s lawyer amid indictment?

Attorney Joe Tacopina — the public face of Donald Trump’s legal defense team — has been in the spotlight in the wake of the former president’s indictment in Manhattan over an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

But Trump’s case isn’t the first high-profile legal fight the 56-year-old high-powered defense attorney has taken on.

The Brooklyn-born lawyer, who is known for his sharp suits and fiery media interviews, has a long list of celebrity clients — from rapper Meek Mill to baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s what we know about Trump’s star-powered lawyer:

Who is Joe Tacopina?

Tacopina is the founder and managing partner of the Big Apple’s Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo law firm.

He describes himself as the “go-to” criminal defense attorney across the country.

Tacopina began his career as a prosecutor in Brooklyn before crossing over to become a defense attorney.

He was initially hired by the Trump team back in January to defend him against a civil lawsuit brought by magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s.





On his LinkedIn, Tacopina boasts of how he was once described in GQ Magazine as “the best-dressed, smoothest-talking, hardest-working criminal defense attorney going.”

Outside the legal realm, Tacopina is married to wife Tish. The couple have five children together.

Tacopina also owns S.P.A.L. — a team in the second tier of Italian soccer.

What has he said about Donald Trump’s indictment?

Tacopina was quick to slam the indictment handed down by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, telling Fox News Thursday he’s never been angrier.

“I’ve never been more angry about a charge because today, the rule of law in the United States of America died. It’s dead. It’s dead,” Tacopina said in an interview with Sean Hannity.

He added that Trump was “shocked” when he learned of the indictment.

“He’s ready to fight. You know, he’s the toughest guy I know. He was shocked, you know, because we really weren’t — I was shocked,” Tacopina said of Trump’s reaction.





Tacopina also told The Post Friday that Trump won’t be put in handcuffs when he turns himself in next week.

In a separate interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Tacopina couldn’t rule out a perp walk or a mugshot for his client.

“I’m sure they’ll try to get every ounce of publicity he can from this thing,” he said of prosecutors.

“As far as mugshots, perp walk — I’m sure they’ll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him.”

Where did he go to law school — and practice?

Tacopina studied at Bridgeport Law School — now known as Quinnipiac University School of Law — in North Haven, Connecticut.

He previously worked as a Kings County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor before entering private practice.

Tacopina founded the Manhattan-based Tacopina, Seigel & DeOreo law firm where he still works.





What are some of his most notable cases?

Trump is just the latest big name to turn to Tacopina.

He previously represented Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who was embroiled in a decade-long saga after being jailed in 2008 on gun and drug charges.

In 2017, the rapper was convicted of violating his probation and sentenced to an additional two to four years — despite a prosecutor and probation officer’s recommendation that he not be jailed.

Tacopina took on his case and was able to free Mill after he served five months.

His 2008 conviction was eventually overturned, and Mill was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in January.





The famed attorney was also hired by baseball great Alex Rodriguez to appeal his controversial 2014 suspension after testing positive for testosterone and human growth hormones.

Tacopina has also represented a string of NYPD cops throughout his career, including Ken Moreno, who, along with his partner, was acquitted in 2011 of raping a drunk fashion exec in the East Village.

Moreno ended up being convicted of official misconduct.

He also helped acquit New York Democratic state Sen. Hiram Monserrate of felony assault in 2009 after he was accused of dragging his girlfriend down a hallway.