Who is Harlan Crow, the billionaire giving free trips to Clarence Thomas?

An investigation by ProPublica revealed Thursday that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas traveled aboard a major Republican donor’s superyacht and personal jet for more than 20 years without disclosing the trips.

That donor, billionaire Harlan Crow, held a somewhat low national profile — until now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 74-year-old Dallas real estate magnate.

Harlan Crow’s business:

Crow is the chairman and former CEO of Crow Holdings, a Texas-based real estate investment and development firm founded by his father, Fred Trammell Crow. His father also founded Wyndham Hotels and was once known as the country’s “largest landlord.”

Crow took over the family business in 1988, and the company currently has about $29 billion in assets under management, according to the Dallas Morning News.





Harlan Crow, chairman of Crow Holdings, is a billionaire fro, Texas. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harlan Crow’s politics:

Crow is a longtime Republican and currently serves on the board of directors of the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

He is also on the Board of Trustees of the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank.

Crow is also willing to throw his money around to support the party. In 2022 he donated to dozens of Republican candidates, including Herschel Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz’s failed Senate campaigns in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

That same year, he wrote checks totaling at least $175,000 to the Republican Party of Texas; $107,000 to the conservative Black Bear PAC; $50,000 to Show Me Values, a GOP Super PAC that worked to stop former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens from winning the state’s Republican Senate primary; $50,200 to Texas Senator John Cornyn’s reelection campaign; $99,600 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee; $47,600 to the National Republican Congressional Committee; $150,000 to the Congressional Leadership Fund GOP super PAC; $75,000 to the conservative Honor Pennsylvania PAC; and $10,000 to the West Virginia Republican Party, according to Federal Election Commission data.





Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. AP

Harlan Crow’s friendship with Justice Thomas

In a statement Friday, Thomas admitted to receiving the gifts, saying: “Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years.”

“As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” he said, also speaking for his wife, conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas.

Crow told ProPublica that the way he lavished Clarence and Ginni Thomas was “no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”

“We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue,” he said.





Crow has said the way he lavished Justice Thomas with gifts was no different than how he treats other friends. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harlan Crow’s homes

Crow owns at least two homes, as well as a massive yacht and private jet.

His Dallas mansion has a $5 million, 77-space below-ground parking garage, according to the Dallas Morning News, while the garden features statues of fallen communist leaders, including Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.

Crow also owns a private resort in the Adirondacks called Camp Topridge, the former summer retreat of cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post — who also commissioned the construction of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.