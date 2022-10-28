Who is David DePape? What we know (so far) about the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi

The hammer-wielding suspect who broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and allegedly assaulted her husband Paul Pelosi, was identified as 42-year-old David DePape.

DePape was booked on various charges, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary among others, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a news conference.

Here’s what we know so far about DePape.

Who is David DePape?

DePape, 42, is from Berkeley, California.

He grew up in Canada, in Powell River, British Columbia, according to CNN.

DePape had ‘strong opinions’ that differed from those of family members

Teresa DePape, who is married to the suspect’s stepfather living in Powell River, British Columbia, told USA TODAY that DePape had left the area for California about 20 years ago.

“I didn’t know David to be a violent person,” she said. “But he was an aggressive speaker.”

The family had not been in regular contact with the suspect, but Teresa DePape said David emailed his stepfather a couple years ago, indicating that he would visit and did not follow up.

Mark DePape, a family member, said he had lost touch with DePape long ago.

“I haven’t seen David in over 25 years. I don’t know David (anymore). He doesn’t contact family. I’m sorry to hear of this tragedy.”

Teresa DePape also said David’s “strong opinions” that differed from the views of some family members, including his stepfather.

“David was a good kid; he just had opinions,” said Teresa DePape. She believed DePape was a fan of the Burning Man festival, an annual counter-culture arts gathering in the Nevada desert.

She declined to elaborate on those views.

After fielding reporters’ telephone calls, she contacted law enforcement authorities in San Francisco. She said they confirmed that DePape was in custody. Teresa DePape said the family would wait until he reached out to them.

“I hope you find the truth,” she said.

DePape was a nudity activist in California

While in California, DePape was an activist who promoted public nudity in 2011 and 2012, California state Sen. Scott Wiener, recalled and told the San Francisco Chronicle.

DePape lived with Gypsy Taub, another nude activist, and her family. The Chronicle identified DePape in 2013 as a “hemp jewelry maker,” and “father figure” to Taub’s three children.

The group that DePape lived with also promoted conspiracy theories at the time, including the theory that 9/11 was “an inside job,” the Chronicle reported.

Motive is still under investigation

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, according to a joint statement from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI and San Francisco Police.

A source familiar with the matter told USA TODAY that DePape was calling out “Where is Nancy?” apparently in search of the Speaker, a question that also filled the halls of the Capitol building as rioters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

