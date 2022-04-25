Who has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Though it’s playoff season in the NBA, college basketball is in full offseason mode.
After an entertaining March Madness tournament that saw the Kansas Jayhawks crowned national champions, some of the top prospects around the nation are now preparing for the next step – declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.
With the declaration deadline set for April 24, prospects have a few more days before their decisions need to be finalized ahead of draft day on June 23.
Here’s a tracker of some of the top projected draft picks who have entered their name in the draft pool:
Who has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft?
Prospects who have declared for the draft are bolded:
Jabari Smith, F, Auburn: potential No. 1 overall pick
Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga: potential No. 1 overall pick
Paolo Banchero, F, Duke: potential No. 1 overall pick
Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue: potential top-five pick
Keegan Murray, F, Iowa: potential top-five pick
AJ Griffin, G/F, Duke: potential top-five pick
Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky: projected top-10 pick
Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona: projected top-10 pick
Jalen Duren, C, Memphis: projected top-10 pick
Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor: projected top-10 pick
Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite: potential top-10 pick
Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin: projected lottery pick
Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas: projected lottery pick
Tari Eason, F, LSU: potential lottery pick
TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky: potential lottery pick
Mark Williams, C, Duke: potential lottery pick
Malaki Branham, G/F, Ohio State: potential lottery pick
MarJon Beauchamp, F, G League Ignite: draft eligible; potential lottery, mid-first-round pick
Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite: draft eligible; potential lottery, mid-first-round pick
Bryce McGowens, F, Nebraska: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Kendall Brown, F, Baylor: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breaker: potential late lottery pick
E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Christian Braun, F, Kansas: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Walker Kessler, C, Auburn: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Wendell Moore Jr., G/F, Duke: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Christian Koloko, C, Arizona: projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite: draft eligible; projected mid-to-late first-round pick
Trevor Keels, G/F, Duke: projected late first-round or early second-round pick
Jaylin Williams, F, Arkansas: projected late first-round or early second-round pick
JD Davison, G, Alabama: projected late first-round or early second-round pick
Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford: projected late first-round or early second-round pick
David Roddy, G/F, Colorado State: projected late first-round or early second-round pick
Dalen Terry, G, Arizona: projected second-round pick
Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA: projected second-round pick
Max Christie, G/F, Michigan State: projected second-round pick
Justin Lewis, F, Marquette: projected second-round pick
Keon Ellis, G/F, Alabama: projected second-round pick
Jabari Walker, F, Colorado: projected second-round pick
Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga: projected second-round pick
Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s: projected second-round pick
Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo: projected second-round pick
Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State: projected second-round pick
Josh Minott, F, Memphis: projected second-round pick
Ron Harper Jr., G/F, Rutgers: projected second-round pick
Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State: projected second-round pick
Jordan Hall, G/F, St. Joseph’s: projected second-round pick
Trayce Jackson-Davis, F/C, Indiana: potential second-round pick
Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest: potential late second-round pick
Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois: potential late second-round pick
Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga: potential late second-round pick
Isaiah Mobley, F/C, USC: potential late second-round pick
Izaiah Brockington, G, Iowa State: potential late second-round pick
Marcus Bingham Jr., C, Michigan State: potential late second-round pick
Peter Kiss, G/F, Bryant: potential late second-round pick