Who entered and where are they going?

Sixteen scholarship players from last season’s Ohio State team have entered the NCAA transfer portal since August, and two others joined the Buckeyes as transfers in December.

The movement of players across college football has exploded in recent offseasons due to the advent of the portal and a one-time transfer exception allowing underclassmen to move on to other schools without sitting out a season.

Ohio State football: Looking at scholarship picture for 2022

To keep tabs on the Buckeyes’ churn, The Dispatch has set up a tracker of the departures and additions to the roster.

Outgoing (16)

Cornerback Sevyn Banks: After withdrawing from the NFL draft in February due to an injury, he entered the portal to use his final season of collegiate eligibility. He committed to LSU last week.

Cornerback Lejond Cavazos: He entered the portal during the second-to-last week of spring practice and announced Monday that he is transferring to North Carolina with three seasons of eligibility left.

Defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan: Injuries kept Cowan from breaking into a deep defensive line rotation during his two seasons with the Buckeyes, and he entered the portal two days after spring practice ended. He announced a commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday, joining Cavazos in Chapel Hill.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers: The top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class reclassified and enrolled early at Ohio State in August to capitalize on name, image and likeness opportunities. But his arrival came too late to compete with C.J. Stroud for the starting job, and he transferred to Texas in December.

Linebacker Dallas Gant: After waiting three seasons for a larger role, Gant was in line to be the Buckeyes’ starting middle linebacker last fall before a foot injury limited him in the offseason, and he entered the portal in September. He transferred to his hometown school, Toledo, in February.

Quarterback Jack Miller: A day following a loss to Michigan to end the regular season, Miller put his name in the portal. He had slipped to fourth string on the depth in the aftermath of a suspension issued when he was arrested earlier in November on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired. He transferred to Florida the next month.

Story continues

Defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton: After first joining the Buckeyes in 2019 as a tight end, he switched to the defensive side of the ball, but faced a logjam on the depth chart. Hamilton put his name in the portal a few weeks before the start of spring practice and also ended up at his hometown school, Memphis.

Defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young: Though the second-highest ranked defensive prospect in the Buckeyes’ 2020 recruiting class, the Cincinnati native appeared in only four games over two seasons and transferred to Kentucky in January.

Safety Marcus Hooker: The younger brother of former Buckeyes All-American Malik Hooker had an up-and-down career that included a pair of drunk driving incidents and a brief stint as the team’s starting free safety in 2020. He entered the portal on Tuesday.

Ryan Jacoby: Less than a week into the start of preseason training camp last August, he entered the portal, leaving the Buckeyes after two seasons. He transferred to Pittsburgh and appeared in the Panthers’ final three games. Though transferring after the deadline for immediate eligibility in 2021, the NCAA approved his waiver request.

Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope: He was dismissed from the team in late September following a sideline outburst during the final non-conference game against Akron, prompting him to enter the portal. In April, he announced he was headed to Tennessee State, a Football Championship Subdivision program led by former Buckeyes Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George.

Defensive lineman Noah Potter: Health setbacks last year made it difficult for the Mentor native to move up on the depth chart. He suffered a foot injury and underwent emergency eye surgery in October to repair a detached retina. He entered the portal a week after spring practice ended.

Safety Bryson Shaw: He stepped up as the Buckeyes’ starting free safety last fall after Josh Proctor suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Week 2, and his 59 tackles were the third-most on the team. But Proctor’s recovery made it less likely that he would regain a spot in the starting secondary. He announced a transfer to USC on Sunday, nearly three weeks from the date he entered the portal.

Safety Andre Turrentine: He appeared in three games as a freshman last fall, though didn’t record any statistics, and put his name the portal on Monday, leaving the crowded safety room.

Cornerback Ryan Watts: Due to injuries in the secondary, Watts started the season opener at Minnesota, but never regain a prominent role, and transferred to Texas in December following two seasons with the program.

Safety Craig Young: After serving as the backup to Ronnie Hickman at the hybrid linebacker-safety position known as the “bullet” last fall, he transferred to Kansas.

Incoming (2)

Safety Tanner McCalister: The graduate transfer followed defensive Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State in January, leaving the Buckeyes with at least one defensive player familiar with Knowles’ scheme. McCalister is projected to be the starting nickel safety.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

Linebacker Chip Trayanum: He transferred from Arizona State in January and is aiming to follow the blueprint laid by Steele Chambers, who also switched from running back to linebacker last season. Trayanum, who spent two seasons with the Sun Devils, is also a native of Akron.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2022 Ohio State football transfer portal tracker