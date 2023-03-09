Who decided their prince and princess titles?

It was reported upon Archie’s birth that the couple had chosen not to give him a title, but Meghan disputed this in her 2021 sit down with Oprah. (Getty Images)

What’s happening? Harry and Meghan’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, are now using their titles of Prince and Princess.

They automatically came into the title when King Charles took the throne last September due to a written order by his predecessor George V in 1917, though Lilibet’s christening was the first time she has been referred to as a ‘princess’.

A statement from the couple on Wednesday night said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

There has been much speculation as to what, if any, title the Sussex children would use. During their controversial interview with Oprah in 2021, Meghan said it was not the couple’s “decision to make”.

While she insisted the “grandeur” associated with titles wasn’t important, she said she was worried Archie, who was nearly two at the time, might not be guaranteed security without one.

She also said she was concerned at the “idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be”.

The titles, which have been added to the official Royal Family website, have attracted a lot of discussion. Yahoo UK explains what’s being said about the move, and why there’s so much speculation about whose decision it was.

The updated line of succession with Archie and Lilibet’s new titles on the official Royal Family website. (Royal.uk)

Was it Harry and Meghan’s decision?

Some reports have framed the decision to use the titles of Prince and Princess for the children as being Meghan and Harry’s.

TMZ said the couple “have now made their heart’s desire clear — they want their kids to be recognised as tied to the throne” and King Charles is “honouring” this wish.

Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for the Daily Express, tweeted that: “The palace will respect the wishes of the Sussexes and call Archie and Lilibet Prince and Princess now that the Sussexes have expressed a preference.”

Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden said it was “fascinating” the couple had chosen to use the title Princess in their daughter’s christening announcement.

“It’s fascinating that Prince Harry and Meghan’s spokesman is using the title ‘Princess’ for Lilibet. My understanding was that King Charles needed to issue letters patent before they were allowed to do so. Has His Majesty done this?”

When Archie and Lilibet were first born – and before Queen Elizabeth died – they didn’t have a title, instead were simply called ‘Master’ and ‘Miss’. (Getty Images)

‘In line with precedent’

In an exclusive published earlier on Thursday, Hello! magazine said that the decision of titles for the Sussex children was made before Harry’s memoir Spare was released, jointly with the palace.

“The issue was resolved was resolved between both sides before the new year”, the report said, as well as confirming the title of prince and princess will only be used for formal occasions.

Chris Ship for ITV noted that Buckingham Palace said the “Lilibet’s title [is] in line with the 1917 precedent created by letters patent issued by George V […] Means the Sussex’s children have been able to use them since King’s accession.

Newsweek have noted that “Charles’ monarchy appears to be offering an olive branch” to the Sussexes with the titles.

In formal settings, Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet will be referred to as prince and princess. (Getty Images)

‘Laughable hypocrisy’

Since revealing they will be using the titles in formal settings, Meghan and Harry have inevitably attracted some criticism.

Piers Morgan – not their biggest fan – called it “laughable hypocrisy”. He tweeted: “Imagine spending years trashing the royals as a bunch of cruel privileged racists trapped in a terrible prison of an institution – and then demanding to call your daughter ‘Princess’? Even by Meghan & Harry standards, just laughable hypocrisy.”

Dan Wootton also criticised the use of titles, calling it “baffling”, saying: “They hate everything about the institution of the monarchy and are trying to bring it down, yet still want to push it on their very Californian daughter.”

Jan Moir writing for Mail Plus, said that despite wishing “this tiny little girl all the best in life”, Meghan and Harry wanted to “cling on to the titles and the prestige the way a limpet clings on to the teak hull of a royal yacht”.

Although Harry and Meghan haven’t seen the Royal Family since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, it is reported that they decided alongside the King about the titles around new year. (Getty Images)

‘Better late than never’

It isn’t all criticism, however. Omid Scobie — writing for Harpers Bazaar — called it “better late than never” when reporting on the official update to the line of succession on the Royal Family’s website which will reflect the titles that Archie and Lilibet have had a right to use since September.

