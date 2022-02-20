Who could fill Rangers G Alexandar Georgiev’s role if traded?

Alexandar Georgiev sprawling kick save white uniform no opponent

All signs seem to point to Alexandar Georgiev not playing for the Rangers once the NHL trade deadline passes. Igor Shesterkin‘s rise as the starter has left Georgiev to take a backseat, and as a restricted free agent after this season with a salary that won’t help the Rangers’ future cap situation, they may want to trade him to get something in return instead of just letting him walk.

But if he is traded — the Vegas Golden Knights are among teams that may have interest — who exactly would take his place?

They could theoretically give the backup job to Tyler Wall, Adam Huska, or Keith Kinkaid, who are all currently playing for the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford. Or, as The New York Post’s Larry Brooks suggested, maybe two former Islanders could be on their radar as well.

The first was Thomas Greiss, who plays for the Detroit Red Wings. The 36-year-old has played 18 games this season, owning a 8-7-1 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.17 goals against average. That last number isn’t anything to write home about, but Greiss has years of experience and that’s what the Rangers may want heading into the postseason.

But there’s also Jaroslav Halak, another 36-year-old that was playing in the playoffs last season with the Boston Bruins. He’s currently on the IR with the Vancouver Canucks, but there’s time for him to get healthy before the deadline.

Halak has a 2-5-2 record in his 11 games played this season with a .899 save percentage and 2.93 goals against average.

What both options here give the Blueshirts is experience and a cheap price tag. Shesterkin is still their mastermind in between the pipes and you can bet he’ll be starting unless he physically can’t in the playoffs when it’s that time of year.

But, if Georgiev is gone, Gerard Gallant probably won’t want a prospect on the bench in a big game. He’ll need someone that’s been there before.

We’ll eventually see what the Rangers decide at the end of the day.