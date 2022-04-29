Who Chicago is projected to take in Rounds 2-3

The 2022 NFL draft is underway, and the Chicago Bears have a busy night ahead of them on Day 2.

While the Bears didn’t have a first-round selection for the third time in the last four years, they have three selections between Rounds 2 and 3, including a pair of second rounders at 39th and 48th overall, as well as a high third-round selection.

Chicago has a slew of needs to address, including wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback, but they only have six draft picks. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles trade back to acquire more draft capital on Day 2.

Here’s a look at who the latest mock drafts have the Bears selecting in Rounds 2 and 3.

Steve Muench (ESPN)

Round 2, Pick 39: DT Travis Jones, UConn

Round 2, Pick 48: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)

Round 2, Pick 39: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

Round 2, Pick 48: S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 71: LB Troy Anderson, Montana State

Dane Brugler (The Athletic)

Round 2, Pick 39: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Round 2, Pick 48: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Round 3, Pick 71: OT/G Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Luke Easterling (Draft Wire)

Round 2, Pick 39: WR George Pickens, Geprgia

Round 2, Pick 48: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Round 3, Pick 71: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire)

Round 2, Pick 39: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Round 2, Pick 48: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

Round 2, Pick 39: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Round 2, Pick 48: OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Round 3, Pick 71: EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Gary Davenport (Bleacher Report)

Round 2, Pick 39: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Round 2, Pick 48: IOL Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

Round 3, Pick 71: CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

Ben Linsey (PFF)

