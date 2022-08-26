Who are the winners and losers of a Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets reconciliation?

The end to the seemingly eternal Kevin Durant trade request saga finally having arrived with the star forward electing to patch things up with the Brooklyn Nets’ front office will have a fallout impacting the rest of the league (notably the Boston Celtics), even if differently than if the Nets star had been dealt to another team in the league.

With KD staying in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and on the same team as that, potentially impactful power shifts are at least delayed for the present, with the picture of likely contending teams in both conferences becoming more evident now that we know where Durant will be playing at the start of the 2022-23 season.

With that in mind, which teams will benefit from the Brooklyn star remaining with the Nets? What franchises are going to suffer a bit more? In short, who are the winners and losers from this reconciliation?

The hosts of the “Locked On NBA” podcast recently sat down to hash that out, so be sure to take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their assessment of the lay of the league post KD returning to Brooklyn.

