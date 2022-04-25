Who are the Patriots looking to draft? Here are the top prospects connected to the team

By this point, the Patriots have checked in with more than 100 prospects who are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The team is always thorough and goes above and beyond to put together a draft board each spring. The process starts when players are underclassmen. By the time they’re eligible to be drafted, the Pats kick it into high gear. Prospects work out privately, travel to Gillette Stadium for official visits, meet with the Patriots’ representatives at the NFL Combine and are scouted at events such as the Senior Bowl.

The Patriots use these opportunities to learn more about the players as they try to figure out who might fit in their system. It all culminates in the NFL Draft, which will start Thursday night with Round 1. When all is said and done, the Patriots will have drafted several players to whom they’ve been connected and have talked with over the last few months.

Last year, quarterback Mac Jones was well connected to the Patriots along with Christian Barmore and Joshuah Bledsoe. In 2020, it was Michael Onwenu, Josh Uche and Cassh Maluia. In 2019, N’Keal Harry, Damien Harris and Yodny Cajuste all had pre-draft contact with the Patriots. In 2018, the Patriots drafted four players with whom they had contact — Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, Duke Dawson and Christian Sam. In 2017, Derek Rivers was one of the most well-connected prospects with the Patriots before they drafted him. In 2016, they were well-connected to Malcolm Mitchell.

Over the last two months, we’ve compiled a list of players with whom the Patriots have been speaking.

Here are the top prospects connected with the Patriots before the 2022 NFL Draft:

Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie has been heavily scouted by the Patriots and is expected to be a first-round draft choice.

Trent McDuffie, cornerback, Washington

McDuffie is one of the best cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He met with the Patriots at the NFL Combine, where he spoke with head coach Bill Belichick. McDuffie then traveled to Foxboro for a pre-draft visit. The Patriots also saw him work out at Washington’s Pro Day. He’s a sure-fire first-round pick.

Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs catches a pass for a touchdown against San Diego State during a game in November. He has been heavily scouted by the Patriots.

Romeo Doubs, wide receiver, Nevada

Doubs has been on the Patriots’ radar all offseason. The standout receiver and returner at Nevada first met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl. The Pats followed that up by meeting with Doubs in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. The team saw him work out again in Nevada at his Pro Day. He’s projected to be drafted in the fifth or sixth round.

Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford returns a fumble for a touchdown during a game against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 20.

Aaron Hansford, linebacker, Texas A&M

Hansford is an athletic linebacker who transitioned from the receiver position. The Patriots met with him at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. They followed that up with an interview at the NFL Combine. He also worked out in front of the Patriots at his Pro Day. Hansford is projected to be drafted in the fifth or sixth round.

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams is tackled by Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter during the game on Nov. 20 in South Bend, Ind.

Tariq Carpenter, safety, Georgia Tech

Carpenter is a hybrid safety and linebacker prospect who projects as a core special-teamer. He first met with the Patriots at the Hula Bowl, which this year was held in Orlando, Fla. The Pats then interviewed him at the Senior Bowl. Carpenter also worked out in front of the Patriots during his Pro Day. He is projected to be drafted in the seventh round.

Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones, center, celebrates with teammates Jordan Clark and Tommi Hill after he had intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown against Arizona in November.

Jack Jones, cornerback, Arizona State

Jones has had off-field issues and problems at USC and Arizona State. The Patriots have met with him several times, likely to try to gauge whether or not those problems are behind him. Jones had an official pre-draft visit in New England. The Patriots also went to Arizona State to have a meeting with him. The Pats also saw him work out at his Pro Day. Jones is a projected sixth- or seventh-round draft pick.

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden, a former roommate of Mac Jones, has been on the Patriots’ radar since last season.

Slate Bolden, receiver, Alabama

Bolden is the prospect who is most connected to the Patriots in this draft. He was a roommate of Mac Jones at Alabama and idolizes former Pats receiver Julian Edelman. He met with the Patriots at the NFL Combine. Bolden also had a private workout with the Patriots last month. Belichick was also at his Pro Day. Bolden is a projected seventh-round pick or priority undrafted free agent.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III celebrates after scoring a touchdown in November.

John Metchie, receiver, Alabama

Metchie’s name has been popular among Patriots mock drafts this offseason. The Alabama receiver first met with the Patriots at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Metchie didn’t work out because of a knee injury at Alabama’s Pro Day but he was there — along with Belichick. The receiver then came to New England for a pre-draft visit with the Patriots. He’s projected to be drafted in the second or third round.

Other prospects to consider

We can connect the Patriots to hundreds of prospects in this week’s draft. The above list represents the players with three different levels of contact.

If we were to expand the list, we would include players such as cornerback Andrew Booth, Clemson (Pro Day, visit); tackle Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan (Pro Day, visit); cornerback Marcus Jones, Houston (Pro Day, visit); James Cook, Georgia (visit, Pro Day); quarterback EJ Perry, Brown (visit, Pro Day); tackle Tyler Vrabel, Boston College (Pro Day, visit); and safety Colby Tippett, Rhode Island (Pro Day, visit).

Guard Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), tackle Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) and edge rusher Joshua Onujiogu (Framingham State) also had official pre-draft visits with the Patriots.

