Whitney Peak, Chanel Model And ‘Gossip Girl’ Star, Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Peak, who recently starred as Becca in the Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2, has signed with CAA.

The family film that stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker became Disney+’s most viewed film of all time.

The Ugandan-Canadian actress also starred as Zoya Lott in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl. Peak’s additional credits include Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, the Apple TV+’s series Home Before Dark, and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

She is currently a global Chanel ambassador and stars in the latest Chanel 22 handbag campaign with Lily Rose Depp and Margaret Qualley. Most recently, she was announced as the newest face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance.

Peak also had partnerships with Levi’s and Moncler.

Peak continues to be represented by Play Management, Canopy Media Partners, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Benrstein, Trattner, and Klein.