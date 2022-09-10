Whitey Bulger murder suspect says inmates knew he was coming

A man accused of participating in the prison murder of James “Whitey” Bulger said it was no secret the octogenarian crime boss would be showing up there.

“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon said in a jailhouse interview with NBC News.

The Boston gangster was found dead in the maximum security USP Hazelton federal prison on Oct. 30, 2018, just hours after he was transferred to the West Virginia lockup.

Bulger had been transferred to the facility after threatening a nurse at his previous jail in Florida.

The wheelchair-bound mobster, James Bulger, had heart troubles and high blood pressure before being beaten to death. US MARSHALS SERVICE

The 89-year-old, wheelchair-bound mobster with heart troubles and high blood pressure was “badly beaten” by more than one inmate soon after his arrival.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48 — both of whom have links to organized crime — killed Bulger, while McKinnon acted as a lookout, prosecutors say.

McKinnon, who was originally locked up for stealing firearms and selling them for drugs, says he is an innocent man.

“I’m an innocent man caught up in the wrong stuff,” he told the network.