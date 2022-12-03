White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams ‘divorced woman girlboss’ Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show

Nick Fuentes, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, right, in a composite image.Getty Images

White supremacist Nick Fuentes slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s character on an online show.

Greene, who appeared at a conference Fuentes organized in February, denounced him this week.

Fuentes controversially attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner with the rapper Ye and Donald Trump.

Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist organizer who says he is working on the 2024 presidential campaign of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, turned on Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she condemned him earlier this week.

Speaking on the online show “Politically Provoked,” Fuentes attacked Greene’s character, describing her as “weak” and attention-seeking.

“She’ll go and say something edgy to get attention, and when the pressure comes, she buckles,” he said. Fuentes told viewers of the online show that he is now “over” Greene.

“She wants to be the face of Christian nationalism. She’s divorced, and she’s actively an adulterer,” he continued. “How are you going to be the face of Christian nationalism when you’re a divorced woman girlboss? It doesn’t even make any sense. I’m so glad I don’t have to pretend to support that anymore.”

Greene spoke at a conference hosted by Fuentes earlier this year, The Hill reported.

However, this week, she distanced herself from the white nationalist after he attended a controversial dinner meeting with former President Donald Trump, Ye, and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, per The Hill.

“Of course, I denounce Nick Fuentes and his racist, anti-semitic ideology,” she tweeted on Wednesday. Speaking on her own show, Greene described Fuentes as “racist” and “immature” and asked why Ye would “align himself with that.”

On “Politically Provoked,” Fuentes claimed that just a week ago, Greene wanted to visit the 2024 presidential campaign office in California. The Daily Beast reported that Fuentes said last week that he is working with Ye on his campaign. Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right provocateur, is now acting as a political adviser to Ye, according to NBC News.

“Here’s the funny thing… a week ago, she was texting Milo and saying that she wanted to come to the office,” he claimed. Fuentes went on to claim that Greene wanted to visit “when it was cool” but “flipped back” afterward.

“When it was the hottest thing in the world, she would do anything to be a part of it,” he claimed. “But the second it got a little bit uncomfortable when the swastikas came out…Not even. Before the swastikas came out. Then she goes, ‘oh, actually, I denounce,’ and it’s just so predictable.”

Fuentes is referring to Ye’s suspension from Twitter after posting a Nazi swastika inside a Jewish Star of David just hours after he praised Hitler and the Nazis while appearing on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” show.

Fuentes did not provide any evidence for his claim that Greene wanted to visit Ye’s campaign HQ.

Greene did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider