White supremacist group Patriot Front marches through Boston, assault black man

A white supremacist group took to Boston’s “Freedom Trail” for a surprise march Saturday afternoon.

Tempers flared between bystanders and a group of about 100 Patriot Front members, who wore beige khaki pants, blue shirt uniforms and white masks while wielding shields, according to The Boston Herald.

The group flew colonial and upside-down US flags along with some banners representing Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party as they marched through the heart of the city ahead of Independence Day, the paper said.

At one point, a skirmish erupted between multiple white supremacists and a black man they were taunting, according to the report.

“If you truly wish for safety, you will have it. But you can take nothing else with you,” an unmasked member of the group reportedly told onlookers through a bullhorn in front of the Boston Public Library.

“Not your home, not your family, not your liberty. There you will be alone with your safety in a rotted world.”

Boston mayor Michelle Wu called out the Patriot Front on their march. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Boston officials quickly admonished the protest.

“To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for,” Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat, tweeted.

“We remember Boston’s legacy as the cradle of liberty, we celebrate the continued fight to expand those liberties for all and ensure that Boston will be a city for everyone,” she reportedly told CBS.