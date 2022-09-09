White Sox’ Yoán Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has

Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs.

It’s the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs.

And that might not seem significant, but it’s the first time an American League player has done it since the RBI became an official stat in 1920.

On June 15, Moncada went 5-of-6 against the Tigers at the plate with five RBIs and a home run.

And Moncada wasn’t the only White Sox player raking last night. The Sox’ offense put up 14 runs on 21 hits. Elvis Andrus Eloy Jiménez and Romy González also went deep. Andrus and Moncada each hit solo home runs in the first two at-bats of the game.

“It feels good,” Moncada said through a translator. “It’s fun when you see everybody contributing and adding to the team.”

González also nearly had five hits as well, going 4-for-5 at the plate.

“It was nice to see those bats,” White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “Moncada, Gonzo, everyone had good at-bats.”

The 14 runs were a season high for the White Sox. Their previous high was 13 runs on June 15, the same night Moncada had give hits and five RBIs.

The White Sox’ 10 extra-base hits were also a season-high for the White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!