White Sox spoil Astros’ opener, Ohtani begins crucial walk year

MLB Opening Day is off to an exciting start, with still more to come. With the early window wrapped up, eight more teams are looking to start the 2023 regular season with a victory.

Those teams no longer include the Houston Astros, who saw the start of their World Series title defense upended by the Chicago White Sox. The Sox surprised the Astros by scoring two runs in the ninth inning to steal a 3-2 Opening Day victory.

The night slate Thursday features the 2023 debut of Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Fresh off an incredible performance in the World Baseball Classic, Ohtani will hope to carry his success into the regular season. He is in the final year of his contract with the Angels and could be in line for the biggest deal in MLB history with another excellent performance this year.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports stays on top of the latest news, updates and scores from the late slate of games on Opening Day.