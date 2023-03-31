White Sox spoil Astros’ opener, Mariners start 2023 1-0

MLB Opening Day is off to an exciting start, with still more to come. With the early window wrapped up, eight more teams are looking to start the 2023 regular season with a victory.

Those teams no longer include the Houston Astros, who saw the start of their World Series title defense upended by the Chicago White Sox. The Sox surprised the Astros by scoring two runs in the ninth inning to steal a 3-2 Opening Day victory.

The night slate Thursday featured the 2023 debut of Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Fresh off an incredible performance in the World Baseball Classic, Ohtani is in the final year of his contract with the Angels and could be in line for the biggest deal in MLB history with another excellent performance this year.

He recorded six clean innings, giving up zero runs and only two hits while striking out 10, but the Angels’ offense failed to provide run support, falling behind 2-1 to the Athletics.

Elsewhere, the Mariners topped the Guardians to begin the season 1-0, the Dodgers cruised against the Diamondbacks, and the Rockies surprised the Padres.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports stays on top of the latest news, updates and scores from the late slate of games on Opening Day.