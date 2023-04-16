White Sox place Hanser Alberto on IL, call up Adam Haseley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are starting to run through third basemen. The team announced on Sunday that Hanser Alberto is headed to the 10-Day IL retroactive to Apr. 15. In a corresponding move, they recalled Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte.

Alberto has played third base in six games, starting three of them, with Yoán Moncada battling several injuries to start the season. The White Sox placed Moncada on the 10-Day IL last Friday. The White Sox will likely turn to Jake Burger to pick up the slack at the hot corner now, since he’s been hot at the plate. In seven games, Burger is hitting .353/.368/1.000 with three home runs, two doubles and six RBI.

Haseley is an outfielder who can platoon at all three positions. He’s followed up an impressive spring training by continuing to slug the ball in the minors. In 14 games in Charlotte this year, he’s slashing .229/.339/.438 with two home runs, four doubles and four RBI. He’s stolen three bases, too.

