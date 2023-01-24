White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB after abuse allegations

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly being investigated by the Major League baseball after he has been accused of domestic violence and child abuse, according to The Athletic.

According to Olivia Finstead, who shares a 10-month-old daughter with Clevinger, he allegedly committed multiple offenses of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

The report is described as “developing” and details two incidents from last June in which Clevinger choked Finstead, then slapped her and threw used chewing tobacco on their child two weeks later.

Finstead said that the second incident occurred in a hotel room when the White Sox were playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 24-year-old shared The Athletic’s report to her personal Instagram Story after posting multiple slides, which include photos of injuries and more details of alleged abuse. She also wrote that she has filed a police report against Clevinger.

“You really deserve hell,” Finstead wrote, “I’ve kept quiet for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant, withhold ALL of her belongings, we have none of our stuff, still not even her birth certificate or her car seat attachment. He’s made sure to do everything he can to keep control.”

In one of the allegations from her Instagram story, she said that Clevinger threw an iPad at her while she was pregnant. She added that Clevinger has other children with someone else. She shared screenshots of the conversation between mothers, claiming that they were both victims to his alleged abusive tendencies. She also posted a message from someone who said they once knew Clevinger but alleges they cut ties with him because he was “such a psychopath.”

Finstead added that she was left “alone homeless” 13 weeks after giving birth to their daughter. “I really hope you feel an immense amount of guilt for what you’ve done to ALL of you kids and their mothers including myself,” she wrote.

Story continues

The MLB’s investigation

Sources familiar with MLB’s investigation process confirmed to The Athletic and ESPN that there is an open investigation on Clevinger.

The 33-year-old was agreed to a one-year $12 million free agent contract with the White Sox in November. He was signed in December. The Athletic’s source and Finstead were both told that the team did not become aware of the allegations until after he was signed.

The investigation will be conducted under the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by the MLB and MBLPA.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. “The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

In the meantime, some fans are calling for Clevinger to be released from the team.