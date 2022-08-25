White Sox lose in extra innings after OF bobbles game-ending out

The Chicago White Sox lost a baseball game to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. It was not a particularly fun way to lose a baseball game.

Up 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks induced a catchable foul ball while facing Orioles rookie Kyle Stowers. White Sox left fielder Adam Engel got a good enough jump on the ball that he reached its destination with a few steps to spare.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, Engel bobbled the foul ball.

Even more unfortunately for the White Sox, Hendriks hung a curveball two pitches later after getting ahead 0-2 on Stowers. The rookie, who entered the game hitting 150/.191/.200 in six games as a big-leaguer, turned the mistake pitch into his first career home run to tie the game.

Hendriks struck out the next batter, Austin Hays, to end the inning and send the game to extras, where the Orioles came out on top 4-3 in the 11th inning.

Anthony Santander hit the walk-off single to score the ghost runner:

The win continues the Orioles’ penchant for chaotic wins over the course of their hot streak and improves their record to 65-59, keeping them 2.5 games back from the Seattle Mariners for the third wild-card spot. Meanwhile, the loss pushes the 62-60 White Sox further out of playoff contention.