White Sox designate José Ruiz for assignment after 3 rough outings

White Sox DFA José Ruiz after 3 rough outings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox designated right-handed pitcher José Ruiz for assignment.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Class AAA Charlotte.

Ruiz’s 2023 MLB season got of to a solid start. On Opening Day against the reigning champion Houston Astros, Ruiz threw one inning and struck out two in a scoreless appearance.

Since then it’s gotten worse.

In the three outings innings since, it’s gotten worse. Over 2.2 innings Ruiz has allowed nine runs on seven hits and only struck out one batter. He has walked four batters and gave up three home runs to the San Francisco Giants.

He also hit two batters.

Ruiz was coming of a strong performance in the World Baseball Classic, including striking out teammate Tim Anderson when Venezuela played the United States. Over three appearances, Ruiz went 2-0 and allowed one hit with five strikeouts across 4⅓ scoreless innings.

Scholtens hasn’t made his major league debut yet and will wear No. 62 for the White Sox.

