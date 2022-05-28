White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel designated for assignment

Dallas Keuchel designated for assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox designated left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment. He was in the final season of a three-year, $55.5 million contract.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Class AAA Charlotte.

The White Sox had a tough decision regarding their rotation with players returning from injury and just performing better.

Lance Lynn is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and is expected to return to the rotation in a few weeks, provided he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

Newcomer Johnny Cueto put together back-to-back 6 IP, 0 ER performances in his two starts.

It looks like Keuchel was be the odd man out.

Keuchel has struggled with the White Sox this season. Keuchel gave up six runs in two innings to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. His ERA ballooned to 7.88 on the yearー by far the highest it’s ever been at this point in a season.

His 2.16 WHIP is the highest among all MLB pitchers with at least 30 innings under their belt this year, and it is much, much higher than his 1.282 career mark entering this season.

After that performance, Keuchel was adamant he has something left in the tank.

“I’m in no way shape or form out of this thing,” Keuchel said. “It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster the first month and change and the second half of last year outside of a couple injuries. If people want to write me off, that’s OK. I’ve been written off before, and I’m a competitor and I’m an athlete, and we’ll turn the tide. It’s not the first time this is back to back starts this has happened. It can turn right back into our favor.”

Keuchel finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting in 2020, his first with the White Sox. In 11 starts, Keuchel posted a 1.99 ERA.

It’s been a downhill decline since then. In 20 starts in 2021, Keuchel posted a 5.28 ERA.

