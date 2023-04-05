White Sox beat Giants 7-3, big storylines from the game

3 big storylines from White Sox’ 7-3 win over Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What a difference a couple of days make. In their 7-3 win over the Giants on Wednesday, the White Sox looked like a completely different team from the one that lost an embarrassing 12-3 drubbing in their home opener. Everything came together in the bounceback win. The hitters came through in clutch scenarios, Dylan Cease kept runs off the board, and the relievers shut the door behind him. If the White Sox play like this more often than not, they’ll win a lot of baseball games. And if you missed the game, here are some storylines that you won’t find just by reading the box score.

TIM ANDERSON TOSSED

Elvis Andrus got to play his natural position again, because Anderson was ejected after striking out in the third inning. It was initially hard to tell exactly what transpired, but it looked like Anderson was unhappy after he tried to call for a timeout, wasn’t awarded the timeout, and then got rung up while he was standing outside the batters box. Anderson started jawing with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn, and kept jawing as he made his way to the dugout. So Reyburn tossed him. Andrus did just fine back at shortstop, and ended up collecting his 2,000th hit in the fifth inning. Hanser Alberto, who came in to play second base and take Anderson’s spot in the lineup did well too. He collected a hit and an RBI.

CEASE A LITTLE WILD

Cease had one of the most dominant Opening Day performances in White Sox history, when he set a franchise record with 10 strikeouts to start the season. In start No. 2, Cease did well to keep the Giants from crossing home, but he wasn’t as efficient. Cease struggled with his command and only threw 52.5% of his pitches for strikes. That was a big drop off from last week when he threw 65.9% of his pitches for strikes. Unsurprisingly his number of walks ballooned from zero last week to five on Wednesday. That drove up Cease’s pitch count fast, and limited him to 5.0 innings.

After the game, manager Pedro Grifol revealed that Cease may have struggled because he’s sick with an unknown illness.

“He battled and gave us everything he had,” Grifol said. “Didn’t have a good night last night. But I commend him for the effort that he gave us and gave us what we needed to get through that game.”

MONCADA BRUISED, BUT STILL BATTERED BALL

For a moment it looked like the White Sox were going to lose another big hitter, just hours after announcing Eloy Jiménez was going on the 10-Day IL with a hamstring strain. Yoán Moncada fouled a ball off his foot in the fourth inning, and was in obvious pain. He hung in the batters box and ended up getting a hit, but after rounding first base, Moncada appeared to be in even more pain. He sat on the ground for several minutes while trainers examined him, but once again gutted through the pain to remain in the game. Three innings later he looked no worse for wear. Moncada ripped an RBI single with the bases loaded. Now the White Sox will hope Moncada’s foot doesn’t flare up overnight, and that he’ll be good to go moving forward.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.