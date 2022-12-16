White Sox, Andrew Benintendi agree to 5-year deal

White Sox land Benintendi on 5-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have their new left fielder.

The White Sox have agreed to a five-year deal with free agent Andrew Benintendi, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s worth $75 million.

It’s the largest contract in team history in terms of total value, surpassing the four-year, $73 million deal Yasmani Grandal signed entering 2020.

Benintendi, the top outfielder left on the open market, split 2022 with the Royals and Yankees. He earned his first career All-Star nod with Kansas City and was traded to New York at the deadline.

The 28-year-old had a career year, hitting .304/.373 /.399 in 126 games.

