White Reporter Has Meltdown After Seeing Black People At Country Music Awards: ‘It’s Not Wakanda’

A white nationalist displayed a toddler-like tantrum on his conservative show because he didn’t want to see Black people at the Country Music Awards. Patrick Howley, the right-wing reporter, first proved his ignorance when he failed to recognize the host of the show, Anthony Mackie.

“I don’t know who this Black guy is who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music,” the bitter white man said as he showed a clip of the award show to his viewers. “No offense. Y’all have hip hop, basketball. Just fly with your flock, bro.”

The one-minute clip posted to Twitter captured much more of the white man’s shameless behavior.

“The melanated people invented country music!” he said while mocking Black people. “We was making country music in Wakanda before Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard done stole the Black man’s country music!”

Still, the clueless conservative pundit continued to dig himself into a deeper hole.

“There were so many Black people there,” he said. “Sorry to say, but so many Black celebrities who have nothing to do with country music and it’s like— why?”

In typical racist behavior, the talking head tried to prove that he likes some Black people.

“No disrespect to the funky brothers,” he said. “I love Earth Wind and Fire, Run DMC, etc. But country music’s different. Country music’s different. It’s not Wakanda.”

Mackie, who is recognized for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, spoke about his love for country music, especially highlighting Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

“I’m from New Orleans… I’ve really just loved [Rogers, Parton, Nelson’s] music coming up, because it was storytelling,” he told the Tennessean.

The actor also raved about the growing diversity seen in country music.

“There’s so much diversity, people from different backgrounds — males and females… it makes sense that the show should reflect what the music culture looks like now,” he said.