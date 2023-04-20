white men can’t jump remake trailer

After previously releasing a first look video, the first White Men Can’t Jump remake trailer starring rapper Jack Harlow has been released alongside its official poster.

This two-and-a-half-minute video comes ahead of its May 19 release date on Hulu. Alongside the “Tyler Herro” rapper, the movie stars Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Vince Staples.

Check out the White Men Can’t Jump remake trailer below:

“White Men Can’t Jump is a modern retelling of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles,” says the synopsis. “Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.”

The White Men Can’t Jump remake is directed by Calmatic, who came to fame when he directed the hit 2019 song “Old Town Road” for Lil Nas X and also recently directed the panned House Party remake. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall wrote the script for the film, with Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein are also executive producing the film.

The post White Men Can’t Jump Remake Trailer & Poster for Hulu Movie appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.