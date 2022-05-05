‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot Adds Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lance Reddick (John Wick franchise), Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America) and Laura Harrier (Hollywood) are the latest additions to 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump reboot. They’re set to star alongside previously announced cast members Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls.

The film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament. Harlow is stepping into the role originated by Harrelson, with Walls taking on Snipes’, and Reddick playing Benji Allen, the father of Walls’ character Kamal. Benji is living with MS and has been Kamal’s coach and support system since a very young age. Details with regard to the characters that Taylor and Harrier are playing have not been disclosed.

White Men Can’t Jump recently celebrated its 30th anniversary at the 94th Academy Awards, with Harrelson, Snipes and Perez in attendance. Veteran music video director Calmatic, who helmed the upcoming House Party remake for New Line, is mounting the reboot. Kenya Barris wrote the script with Doug Hall and is producing via his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are exec producing through their Mortal Media banner, alongside Doug Hall and E. Brian Dobbins.

Reddick is perhaps best known for roles in Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise and on Amazon’s Bosch. He’s also previously been seen in such films as Godzilla vs. Kong, One Night in Miami…, Sylvie’s Love, Angel Has Fallen, Little Woods, Old Boy and White House Down, among many others. Additional TV credits include Young Sheldon, Paradise PD, Corporate, Castlevania, American Horror Story, Fringe, Lost, The Wire and Oz. Reddick will also soon be seen in Netflix’s Resident Evil series, debuting July 14th. He’s currently in production opposite Regina King on the Netflix film Shirley, and will reprise his John Wick role as Wick’s ally Charon in Chapter 4, slated for release next March.

Taylor is an actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, choreographer, director and model who has previously appeared in films including Coming 2 America, The Trap, The After Party, Honey: Rise Up and Dance, Madea’s Big Happy Family and Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming, among others. Her TV credits include Star, Hit the Floor and The Breaks.

Harrier is an actress and model who has previously been seen in films including The Starling, BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Last Five Years. Her credits on the TV side include Hollywood and Unforgettable.

Reddick is repped by Paradigm, Grandview and attorney James E. Hornstein; Taylor by WME; and Harrier by ICM Partners, Principal Entertainment LA and attorneys Jodi Peikoff and Michael H. Mahan.