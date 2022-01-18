“The White Lotus” has added four new cast members for its upcoming Season 2 at HBO, Variety has learned.

F. Murray Abraham (“Amadeus,” “Homeland,”), Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager,” “Pirates of the Carribean” franchise), Adam DiMarco (“The Order,” “The Magicians,” and Haley Lu Richardson (“Split,” ” The Edge of Seventeen”) have all joined the second season of the critically-acclaimed dark comedy.

More from Variety

The quartet joins previously announced Season 2 cast members Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza. It was also previously reported that Season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge will return for Season 2, but HBO has yet to officially confirm that. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, the new season will take place at an entirely new location.

F. Murray Abraham will appear Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son (Imperioli) and grandson (DiMarco). DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate. Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Richardson stars as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. All four are series regulars.

“The White Lotus” was created by Mike White, who serves as writer, director, and executive producer on the series. David Bernad and Mark Karmine also executive produce. The show received strong critical acclaim upon its release back in July, with Coolidge in particular drawing praise for her role as the grieving Tanya McQuoid.

Abraham is repped by Innovative Artists and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell and Vasallo. DiMarco is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Canopy Media Partners. Hollander is repped by Anonymous Content and United Agents. Richardson is repped by Wolf Kasteler, 3Arts, Gersh, and Sloane Offer.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.