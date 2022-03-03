White House weighs sending VP Harris to Poland, Romania during Ukraine war

Biden administration officials are discussing sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Warsaw and Bucharest in the coming weeks as Ukraine attempts to fight off an invasion by Russia.

Sources familiar with the conversations told The Hill on Thursday that the White House is considering dispatching Harris to visit troops stationed in Romania and potentially visit the country’s border with Ukraine to observe the humanitarian crisis there.

One source said the trip could happen in the coming weeks and added that there are no discussions about sending President Biden to Europe.

“A presidential visit is a heavier logistical lift,” the source explained to the outlet. “The vice president has a smaller footprint and is historically more nimble.”

While the administration has yet to announce any plans regarding a potential trip to eastern Europe, a White House official told The Post that Harris “has been deeply involved in the Administration’s engagement with allies and partners.”

Earlier this week, Harris spoke with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania in separate calls to discuss the Russian attack and affirm the administration’s support for the Kyiv government and Washington’s NATO allies.

Vice President Kamala Harris attends the Munich Security Conference, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Munich. Andrew Harnik

“You can expect the Vice President will continue to engage with allies and partners on these issues,” the official said.

News of the discussions came the same day Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed on a six-day trip to Belgium, Poland, Moldova and the Baltic states.

“The trip continues extensive consultations and coordination with our NATO Allies and European partners about the Russian Federation’s continued premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine,” according to the State Department.

While in Poland and Moldova – Ukraine’s direct neighbors – Blinken is expected to meet with local government leaders including Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Moldovian President Maia Sandu.

In both meetings, Blinken is expected to discuss the respective government’s efforts to welcome the thousands of displaced Ukranians and how the US can provide further support.

It is unclear what additional support Harris could provide if she were to travel to Romania and Poland following Blinken’s visit.

Late last month, the vice president came under fire for traveling to the Munich Security Conference ahead of Russia’s invasion. While the veep went to emphasize the administration’s intent to hit Russia with “severe consequences” if it moved forward with an invasion, many criticized her attendance given the disarray at the US’s southern border.

“I doubt [Putin’s] sitting back at the Kremlin right now shaking because Kamala Harris is over there,” Rep Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with Newsmax TV at the time.

“She couldn’t pour something out of a boot if there were instructions written on the heel,” Burchett added. “She can’t even find our southern border, much less the Ukrainian border. This is a joke, this is a travesty.”

Ukrainian refugees in the luxury hotel Mandachi. Alessandro Serrano / Zuma Press

“Biden is deploying Kamala Harris to Europe to help ease Russia-Ukraine tensions,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted, adding sarcastically: “Right, because she’s doing so well with our southern border…”

During her trip, Harris was mocked for demonstrating a tenuous grasp of international affairs, telling reporters that Europe had enjoyed “peace and security” since the end of World War II — forgetting a succession of brutal civil conflicts and Russian incursions.

Earlier this week, Harris was mocked again for giving a dumbed-down answer during a radio interview to a question about why the Russian invasion of Ukraine should matter to Americans.

“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe,” Harris said, speaking slowly. “It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong, and it goes against everything that we stand for.”

On Thursday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the US and other European leaders to take further drastic measures against Russia as missile attacks and bombings continue to ravage major cities.

“I said, ‘If you cannot shut the sky now, then give us a timeline. When will you do it?’” he said during a news conference, imploring the imposition of a no-fly zone.

“If you can’t provide a timeline now, tell us how many people have to die. How many limbs have to fly off of people’s bodies, so you hear us? How many people will count, and we’ll wait until that moment when you feel comfortable.”

While Zelensky thanked the West for its support, he also lashed out and accused the US and its allies of not helping until it was “too late” to prevent conflict.

Refugees coming from Ukraine walk at the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Siret on March 02, 2022. DANIEL MIHAILESCU / Getty Images

“The whole world started making decisions too late,” he said. “I want to thank the countries that are helping with weapons. We are thankful, but it’s too late.”

“Strong sanctions right now, I think that was a good start,” Zelensky continued. “Thank God, now we have those sanctions.”

Hours later, the White House avoided making a commitment to creating a no-fly zone over combat-battered Ukraine.

“The no-fly zone requires implementation,” press secretary Jen Psaki said during Thursday’s briefing. “It would require, essentially, the US military shooting down Russian planes and causing or prompting a potential direct war with Russia — the exact step that we want to avoid.”