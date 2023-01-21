White House was elusive about search of Biden’s home as it happened

The White House was cagey about the search of Biden’s home for classified documents as federal investigators were rifling through the house Friday.

The Department of Justice found and seized half a dozen documents marked classified and some of Biden’s notes throughout the Wilmington house during a search that lasted 13 hours, the president’s personal lawyer revealed Friday.

Neither Biden nor Jill Biden was present for the probe, but they may have already been in the state — they were set to spend a few days at their Rehoboth Beach house, located 90 miles away from where investigators were scouring.

The White House had been elusive Friday about why the president was spending a winter weekend at the beach house when the forecast called for chilly and wet conditions with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer whether the trip was tied to the brewing classified material scandal — White House staff discovered several secret documents in the Wilmington garage in December and others in an old office of Biden’s in November.

“As it relates specifically to the investigation, I would refer you to the Department of Justice, so I’m not going to not going to comment on that piece at all from here,” Jean-Pierre said Friday.

Classified documents had already been found in the house, as well as an office Biden used after the Obama administration.

“As it relates to his travel, as you know, he often travels to Delaware on the weekend. I don’t have anything else to share.”

It turns out investigators were rummaging through “all working, living and storage spaces in the home” as Jean-Pierre stood in the White House dodging the question, a statement released by Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer said.

Bauer explained that the DOJ had requested that the Friday search be kept under wraps from the public until after it was completed, but Jean-Pierre’s evasiveness wouldn’t mark the first time Biden’s team concealed information about the classified documents discoveries.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre avoided questions about the Bidens’ trip to Delaware Friday. AP

Biden admitted in January the first pile of classified materials found unlawfully in his possession was discovered in November, just six days before the midterm election. The documents were found in a DC office Biden used after he left the Obama administration, but the president kept the unearthing a secret until the news broke this month.

Several more were found in his Wilmington garage in December stored next to Biden’s prized Corvette, prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s mishandling of the classified materials.

“I have no regrets,” Biden told reporters Thursday, just one day before feds found six additional materials spanning from his time in the Senate and in his Vice Presidency stashed in the home.



Biden said he had “no regrets” for keeping the scandal under wraps.



Advertisement

Biden previously slammed former President Donald Trump for committing the same crime.

In a September interview, Biden said Trump was “totally irresponsible for bringing White House records to his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2021.