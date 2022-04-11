White House warns of elevated March inflation rate

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted Monday that fresh monthly inflation data will be “extraordinarily elevated” when it’s released Tuesday — after inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.9 percent last month.

“We expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s price hike, and we expect a large difference between core and headline inflation reflecting the global disruptions in energy and food markets,” Psaki said at her regular press briefing.

NPR reporter Asma Khalid pressed Psaki on the White House’s attempt to blame Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying she had just returned from a reporting trip to Michigan, where many people told her “they feel that inflation has predated this war.”

“We’ve talked about inflation long before there was an invasion,” Psaki said. “But we also know that factually, if you look at the data, the average gas prices are up 80 cents to $1. It’s about a 25% — we’ve seen — increase in gas prices since the start of this invasion. And we know energy prices is a big driver of the inflation data.”

Inflation is a major liability for Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress and the White House, headed into this year’s midterm elections.

The monthly Consumer Price Index found the average cost of goods and services increased 7.9% in February versus one year prior. That report only covered the first five days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, meaning that Tuesday’s data will give a fuller picture of the impact of the European war on prices.

Annual inflation was 7.5% in January versus one year prior — dashing President Biden’s predictions that the figure would begin to fall after the White House initially blamed rising prices last year on “transitory” factors linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden in December claimed that the prior month’s 6.8% annual inflation rate was likely the “peak.” He said in July that inflation was “temporary” when it was around 5%.

Critics say the government spent too much without revenue offsets over the past two years.

In March, Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which bailed out state and local governments, gave $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, extended a $300 weekly unemployment supplement and expanded the annual child tax credit to $3,000 to $3,600 per child, up from $2,000.

Biden’s stimulus followed bipartisan legislation in 2020 that distributed about $4 trillion to businesses, individuals and state and local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November of this year, the president signed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that the Congressional Budget Office said would add $256 billion to the federal deficit, though Biden argued it would ultimately lower inflation by improving the transportation of goods.

Biden called NBC journalist Lester Holt a “wise guy” in early February — before Russia invaded Ukraine — when the TV anchor pointed out that Biden erroneously said high inflation would be temporary and that prices had instead surged at the highest rate since 1982.

“I think it was back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is,” Holt said.

“Well, you’re being a wise guy with me a little bit,” Biden said. “And I understand, that’s your job.”

Biden claimed to Holt at the time that COVID-19 supply chain bottlenecks helped drive inflation and singled out a shortage of semiconductors for cars — though the federal CPI tracked large jumps in a broad basket of goods and services.

“When can Americans expect some relief from this soaring inflation?” Holt asked.

The president said, “According to Nobel laureates — 14 of them that contacted me — and a number of corporate leaders, it ought to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year.”

Biden had urged Democrats to pass his stalled $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act to alleviate inflation, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) effectively killed the bill in December, citing inflation and rejecting Biden’s argument that new subsidies for child care, health care and electric vehicles would lower the cost of living.