White House to resume public tours for first time since COVID

​The White House announced on Tuesday that it will resume public tours beginning ​next month -​ more than​ two years after they ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“​The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance,” the White House said in a statement.

“Within the 10 days prior to the public tour, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, has had any COVID-19 symptoms, or been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, should stay home. Face masks will be available when entering the White House complex for those who choose to wear them,” the statement said.​

The public tours will​ restart on April 15, and will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — with the exception of federal holidays. 

Public tours resumed ​for a short while in September 2020 with COVID restrictions.
Tours were put on hiatus on March 12, 2020.
Tour requests must be submitted through a member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator.​​
They are free of charge but requests must be submitted through a member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator.​​

Tours were put on hiatus on March 12, 2020, after coronavirus cases began to surge throughout the country. ​​

They resumed ​for a short while in September 2020 with a limited number of guests who were required to wear masks and remain socially distant.​

The resumption of the tours comes as states begin relaxing or cutting back entirely on mask and vaccine restrictions.
Tours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The public tours will​ restart on April 15.
The resumption of the tours comes as states begin relaxing or cutting back entirely on mask and vaccine restrictions, and ​coronavirus cases continue to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

