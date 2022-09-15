White House shutting down DHS plans to mitigate crisis at southern border: report

The Biden administration has decided to turn down a plan by the Department of Homeland Security to mitigate the unrelenting migration crisis — and the move has enraged senior officials.

NBC News reported that the White House is rejecting potential plans laid out by senior DHS officials to alleviate overcrowding at the US-Mexico border, particularly a proposition to fly migrants to the country’s northern border with Canada.

Under the proposal, migrants would be sent to major cities where shelters would be given advance notice in order to properly prepare for the influx.

Some DHS officials have openly expressed frustration at meetings with the White House’s reluctance to transport migrants to cities throughout the country, internal documents and communications reviewed by NBC News state.

The news comes as a new report revealed the White House has secretly been urging Mexico to take in migrants expelled from the US under the Title 42 health policy — despite the administration publicly claiming it wants to scrap it.

The proposed DHS plan replicates one Republican southern state governors have been executing over the last several months, but would be designed to be more efficient.

Since April, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to progressive cities in an attempt to coerce Democratic leaders and the Biden administration to tighten border control. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed Abbott’s lead shortly thereafter.

The mayors of such cities have been caught largely by surprise. Last week, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in order to establish an office that would help fund migrant services. The flood of migrants in New York City is leading to what homeless-rights activists are calling the worst shelter failure in more than a decade.

The liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard is struggling to find sufficient housing for migrants after DeSantis sent two planeloads of immigrants Wednesday.

Nearly 8,000 migrants are crossing the southern border each day, NBC News said.