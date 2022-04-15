White House restarting federal oil, gas lease sales next week

The Biden administration quietly announced Friday that it was restarting the sale of oil and gas leases on federal land next week — almost exactly 15 months after President Biden imposed a moratorium on such sales upon taking office.

The announcement of the pending sales by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) represents an about-face by the White House, which had resisted pressure from energy companies to open up more land for drilling, instead insisting that thousands of previously approved leases were going unused.

The renewed lease sales are the latest move by the Biden administration to shore up the country’s energy supply as the average price of a gallon of gas remains stubbornly above $4.

In its announcement, the Interior Department said that BLM would make approximately 144,000 acres of federal land available for lease beginning Monday — an 80% reduction in the acreage originally considered for oil and gas exploration.

The Department also announced that energy companies will have to pay the government royalties amounting to 18.75% of the value of what they extract from any new lease, up from 12.5%.

“How we manage our public lands and waters says everything about what we value as a nation. For too long, the federal oil and gas leasing programs have prioritized the wants of extractive industries above local communities, the natural environment, the impact on our air and water, the needs of Tribal Nations, and, moreover, other uses of our shared public lands,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Today, we begin to reset how and what we consider to be the highest and best use of Americans’ resources for the benefit of all current and future generations.”

Biden imposed a moratorium on the sale of new leases one week after his inauguration, but the order was later blocked by a Louisiana federal judge who granted a preliminary injunction to 13 states that claimed they would suffer “irreparable injury” by the White House move.

US District Judge Terry Doughty ruled that only Congress has the power to pause offshore oil and gas leases and ordered that plans be resumed for delayed lease sales for the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

Friday’s announcement marked the first confirmation by the administration that lease sales on federal land would resume since that ruling.

Biden and his allies have repeatedly accused energy companies of restricting supply by allowing thousands of drilling permits to go unused. According to BLM, 9,173 unused applications for permits to drill (APD) had been approved as of December 2021, while another 4,621 APDs were pending approval.

However, Republicans and industry representatives said the White House argument about unused leases was meant to distract from the administration’s anti-energy policies.

“First of all, not every lease is approved,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told Fox News last month. “Companies apply for all kinds of leases, and they make the determination, ‘Well, that area’s more productive, it makes sense [to drill there]’ … others may not make as much sense.

“You’ve also got a bunch of these places tied up in litigation, and then you’ve got an unfriendly administration … that has made very, very clear that it wants America to produce less natural gas and less oil and become greener. That has been a fundamental fact,” Rubio added. “So who is going to risk capital under an administration whose entire administrative power is focused on making it harder than ever to explore and produce fossil fuels like oil or natural gas? They’re not going to do it.”