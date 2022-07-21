White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre interrupts COVID-19 coordinator to say it ‘doesn’t matter’ where Biden caught the virus

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks about President Joe Biden’s positive COVID-19 test during a briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington.Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it “doesn’t matter” where the president caught the virus.

She later clarified her response, saying “what’s important now is that he has mild symptoms.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “I don’t think that matters” when a reporter asked where President Joe Biden caught COVID-19 during a Thursday press briefing.

“I think what matters is we prepared for this moment,” Jean-Pierre added.

She interrupted White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who said he didn’t think it was known where the president contracted the virus.

Later in the briefing, Jean-Pierre tried to clarify her comment.

“What I was trying to say is what’s important now is that he has mild symptoms, is that he’s working from the residence on behalf of the American people,” she said.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning and is being treated with Paxlovid. Jean-Pierre said he will be in isolation for five days and will only come out once he has received a negative test.

