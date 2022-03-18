White House press secretary Jen Psaki provides update on Biden’s call with China’s leader

The Daily Beast

Putin’s Dystopian Mega-Rally Is a Whole New Level of Batshit

GettyA Moscow stadium was crammed full for an event marking the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea on Friday. The crowds, reportedly some 200,000 people, were cheering as Russian President Vladimir Putin took the stage, along with some of his most popular propagandists. “We haven’t had such unity in a long time,” Putin claimed.There were patriotic songs, a sea of Russian flags and slogans that read: “For a world without Nazism” and “For Russia.” Revealing the underlying theme of