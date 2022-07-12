White House lawyer Pat Cipollone on Trump asking if Bill Barr could seize voting machines

Yahoo News Video

Jan. 6 hearings: Witnesses describe ‘heated and profane clash’ between members of Trump team

During Tuesday’s Jan. 6 House committee hearing, a montage of video testimony from a number of witnesses described a meeting held in the upper Oval Office on Dec. 18, 2020, between official White House advisers, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and Trump loyalists like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. According to the testimony, the meeting involved whether or not to make a last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election, a move that was strongly opposed by White House officials.