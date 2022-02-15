White House declines comment on John Durham’s Hillary Clinton claim

A Biden administration spokesperson declined again and again Monday to engage with questions about Special Counsel John Durham’s claim that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign paid a tech company to mine data from servers at the White House and Trump Tower in a bid to tie former President Donald Trump to a Russian bank.

Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre thrice referred Fox News correspondent Jacqui Henrich to the Justice Department after Heinrich asked if President Biden has “any concerns about a candidate for president using computer experts to infiltrate computer systems of competing candidates – or even the president-elect to – for the goal of creating a narrative?”

“That’s something I can’t speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice,” Jean-Pierre initially answered.

“Is what being described in that report – monitoring Internet traffic – is that spying?” Henrich asked.

“Again, I can’t speak to that report. I refer you to the Department of Justice,” Jean-Pierre said again.

“Generally speaking though,” Heinrich tried one more time, “would monitoring Internet traffic be –”

“Jacqui, my answer is not going to change,” Jean-Pierre interrupted. “I refer you to the Department of Justice.”

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Durham alleged in a Friday court filing that attorney Michael Sussmann “assembled and conveyed the allegations” about the Trump Organization and Moscow-based Alfa-Bank “to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including … the Clinton campaign.”

Sussmann has been charged with lying to a federal agent, and pleaded not guilty in September. The attorney allegedly told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker he was not working on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he handed over documents purportedly detailing the supposed link in September 2016.

However, Durham claims “records reflect” that Sussmann repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for calls and meetings with tech executive Rodney Joffe and the campaign’s general counsel, Marc Elias, in which they “coordinated and communicated” about the allegations, according to the Sussmann indictment.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News Monday night that he had declassified documents in the fall of 2020 showing that “Hillary Clinton had a plan to create this narrative, this false Trump Russia connection.”

Among the documents Ratcliffe declassified were handwritten notes from then-CIA Director John Brennan, who briefed then-President Barack Obama of “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

“He [Brennan] briefed President Obama and Vice President Biden and their national security team about that plan,” Ratcliffe said on “The Ingraham Angle,” “but in addition to those declassified documents, Laura, I gave John Durham thousands of other documents that are still classified that detail what that plan was, and these public filings are starting to reveal — John Durham is starting to reveal to the public what some of the details of that plan specifically were.”

Earlier Monday, Ratcliffe predicted that “quite a few more indictments” would come out of Durham’s investigation and claimed that he, Durham, and then-Attorney General Bill Barr had concluded at the outset of the special counsel’s probe that “there was not a proper predicate to open a criminal investigation into the Trump campaign, yet that happened.”

Trump has seized on Friday’s Durham filing, calling the case a bigger scandal than the Watergate furor which sunk Richard Nixon’s presidency, and lambasting most major media outlets over their lack of coverage.

“Can you imagine that, what should be the biggest story of our time, bigger than Watergate, is getting absolutely no mention, ZERO, in the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, ratings-dead CNN, and MSDNC,” Trump said Monday in an emailed statement from his Save America PAC.

“​This in itself is a scandal, the fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of our Nation is getting zero coverage from LameStream, is being talked about all over the world​,” he added.