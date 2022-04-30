White House Correspondents Dinner 2022 Red Carpet Photos – The Hamden Journal

The White House Correspondents Dinner has finally returned to the art of the presidential schtick after being off for several years.

The red carpet featured the red carpet debut of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The shapewear mogul donned a silver Balenciaga gown while the SNL star sported a black suit and sunglasses with Vans sneakers. The couple was reported to be guests of ABC News.

Among the other arrivals were a handful of celebs like Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields and Martha Stewart blending in with Washington journalists and insiders.

There also is a sizable contingent of media executives attending events this weekend, including NBCUniversal’s Jeff Shell and CBS Entertainment’s George Cheeks, along with news division heads, as well as incoming CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht. CAA’s Bryan Lourd was among those at the agency’s reception on Friday at the Viceroy Hotel.

Very few attendees are wearing masks, a reflection of the sentiment that it was time to emerge from the pandemic even with the spread of a contagious variant. Psaki said that Biden will likely wear a mask when he is not speaking, but he decided to go because “it was important to him to attend the dinner to honor the work of journalists.”

