White House condemns ‘threats’ after peaceful protests outside homes of Roberts and Kavanaugh

The White House issued a statement on Monday saying that President Biden believes in the right to peacefully protest while condemning “violence, threats or vandalism” after abortion-rights demonstrators marched outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend.

“@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. “But that should never include violence, threats or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety.”

On Saturday, dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the justices’ Chevy Chase, Md., homes, chanting, “No uterus, no opinion,” as police stood nearby.

There were no reports of violence or threats of vandalism during the protest, which organizers called a “candlelight vigil for Roe v. Wade.”

Demonstrators protest outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Md., on Saturday. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

The demonstration capped a week of nationwide protests triggered by publication of a draft opinion by Associate Justice Samuel Alito suggesting the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Roberts condemned the leak as a “singular and egregious breach” of trust and launched an investigation into its source.

A protest outside Alito’s home was planned for Monday night.

Last week, Yahoo News reported that law enforcement authorities across the country have been preparing for the possibility of violence and civil unrest in reaction to the impending Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, which is expected next month.