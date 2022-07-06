White House comms director Kate Bedingfield to step down this summer

Kate Bedingfield, a longtime aide to President Biden, is stepping down from her post as White House communications director later this summer, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Bedingfield, who has been with Biden since he was Barack Obama’s vice president, was a critical strategist on the president’s 2020 campaign — leading White House chief of staff Ron Klain to suggest to the Journal that without her “talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House.”

“She played a huge role in everything the President has achieved — from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign and since coming to the White House,” Klain said in a statement to the outlet.

Bedingfield’s reported departure comes amid another round of reports depicting dysfunction in the administration as Democrats stare down major losses in the fall midterm elections.

This is a developing story.